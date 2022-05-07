Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 105.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 364,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,204. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryerson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

