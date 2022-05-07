Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after acquiring an additional 359,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

