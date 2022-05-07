Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.604 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $486,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

