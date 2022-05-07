Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.604 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SBR stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $66.80.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.