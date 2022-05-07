Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 2,818,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,482. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.