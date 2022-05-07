Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of SABRP stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Sabre has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $189.77.
