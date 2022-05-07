Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,280.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SFSHF. HSBC downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.12) to GBX 1,280 ($15.99) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

SFSHF stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Safestore has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

