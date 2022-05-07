SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $136,137.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

