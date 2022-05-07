Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE SMM opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $36,636.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,734,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,039,290.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 347,194 shares of company stock worth $2,726,781 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

