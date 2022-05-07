Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

SGMO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 1,472,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,101. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $607.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

