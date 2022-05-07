Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

