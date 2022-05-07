Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $12.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.
About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
