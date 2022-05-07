Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) SVP Brent Billinger Sells 2,520 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

