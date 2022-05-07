Sapiens International’s (SPNS) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

SPNS stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

