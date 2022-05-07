Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,508. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.