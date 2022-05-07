Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 204,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 81,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

