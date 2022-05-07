Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.47). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.96.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,486,381 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

