SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SEAS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

