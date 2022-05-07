Select Medical Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

SEM opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 632,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after buying an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

