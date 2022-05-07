Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,260. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

