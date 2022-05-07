Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

