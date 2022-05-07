Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

SIGI stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 399,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

