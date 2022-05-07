SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $3.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

