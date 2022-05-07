SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,195. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $423.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

