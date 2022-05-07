Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $3.78 on Friday, reaching $164.90. 1,645,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

