Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $3.78 on Friday, reaching $164.90. 1,645,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.