Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 28,454 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,417.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,844,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,404,698.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

NYSE:SXT opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.