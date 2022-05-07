Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s previous close.
SRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,376. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.
In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.
About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
