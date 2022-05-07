Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s previous close.

SRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,376. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.