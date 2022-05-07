Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

