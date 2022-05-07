ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $456.74 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $438.12 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 415.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.