SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Societe Generale from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SES from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.48.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.