SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Raised to €8.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SES has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. SES has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.