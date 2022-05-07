Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 1,369,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Shake Shack by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shake Shack by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

