Share Buyback Program Initiated by WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

NYSE WRK opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

