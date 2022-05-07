Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

FOUR stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 59.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

