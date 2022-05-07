Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP traded down $35.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,269,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 12-month low of $355.13 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $591.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,014.20.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,851 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Shopify by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.75.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.