Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $750.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $1,000.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Shopify from $937.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $943.75.

SHOP stock traded down $35.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,269,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $355.13 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $591.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,014.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shares of Shopify are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

