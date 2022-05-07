Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $800.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $943.75.

Shares of SHOP traded down $35.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.49. 10,269,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. Shopify has a 52 week low of $355.13 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,014.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shares of Shopify are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,319,000 after purchasing an additional 201,665 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

