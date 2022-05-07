Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $840.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $800.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $943.75.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $35.60 on Friday, reaching $377.49. 10,269,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $355.13 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $591.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 568.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,319,000 after acquiring an additional 201,665 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

