Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,350.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.75.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $377.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a twelve month low of $355.13 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $591.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,014.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

