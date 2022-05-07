Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Cut to €11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GCTAF. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.46.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

