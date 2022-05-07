Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Lowered to €15.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.70 ($16.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.