SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.