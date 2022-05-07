Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Steve Senneff Acquires 10,000 Shares

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SGFY stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Signify Health by 815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Signify Health by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGFY. Cowen cut their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

