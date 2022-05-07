Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after buying an additional 981,902 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter worth $34,528,000.

SGFY stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

