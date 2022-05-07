Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on SXYAY. Barclays dropped their price target on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank raised Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
SXYAY opened at $27.80 on Friday. Sika has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.
