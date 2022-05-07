Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.
Silgan stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.
In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.
