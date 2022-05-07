Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Silicom stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $236.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

