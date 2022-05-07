Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $92.68. 2,872,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

