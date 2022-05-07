Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SIMO. Roth Capital lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,117,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
