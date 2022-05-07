Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVM stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

