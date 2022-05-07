SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

SiriusPoint stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 948,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 423,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 186,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 181,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

