SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SITE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.67. 899,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,208. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

